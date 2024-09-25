Sago palm crucial for environmental sustainability, says Abang Johari

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sago palm plays a crucial role in environmental sustainability and is ideal for rehabilitating degraded, unmanaged peatlands, making it a key component in mitigating climate change, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said.

Speaking at the 15th International Sago Symposium gala dinner, he described the sago palm as the only perennial starch crop capable of thriving in extreme conditions. Its resilience makes it an ideal crop for flood-prone areas, offering a sustainable solution for agriculture in such regions.

“The sago palm not only sequesters carbon dioxide, but its aerial roots also have the unique ability to fix nitrogen, further enhancing its environmental benefits. This rare trait encourages plant growth and contributes to overall ecosystem health,” he added.

In addition to its environmental advantages, Abang Johari emphasised the economic potential of sago, which has diverse applications across industries, from food production to biodegradable packaging, animal feed, biofertilisers and biofuels.

With rising demand for natural and gluten-free products, sago is gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers and becoming a preferred option in global markets.

Globally, he said sago plantations cover 2.5 million hectares, with 92 per cent located in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea. Sarawak contributes 2.5 per cent of the total, with 62,000 hectares under cultivation.

“To bolster the industry, Sarawak has established the Sago and Nipah Development Board, aimed at modernising production, promoting mechanisation and improving the livelihoods of smallholder farmers, while supporting Sarawak’s green economy,“ he added.