Shifts in monsoon season pattern, intensity complicate flood management

JOHOR BAHRU: Global climate change has altered both the pattern and intensity of the monsoon season, exacerbating the challenges of flood management, said Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

“Due to the effects of climate change, the monsoon season has shifted in both its timing and intensity, leading to more extreme weather events such as unexpected heavy rainfall,” he told the media after attending the Malaysia Day Charity Walk, here, today.

“In response, the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA) is concentrating on infrastructure projects, including flood mitigation efforts, and implementing measures such as distributing pumps to promptly remove water from inundated areas.

“For PETRA, the focus is on large river basins, while city drainage is primarily managed by local authorities, along with the Public Works Department and other ministries. Therefore, effective coordination is essential,” he said.

He also said that several infrastructure projects related to flood management are also expected to be completed, and will be handed over to the Johor government this year.

As for the charity walk, about 1,000 people, including the disabled, participated in the programme, held in conjunction with Malaysia Day and organised by the Johor Bahru Parliamentary Community Service Centre.