PETALING JAYA: The suspect who was caught stealing a Honda CR-V from a Kuala Lumpur mall valet parking space was tested positive for drugs.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya confirmed the 58-year-old suspect’s urine test came back positive for syabu, the New Straits Times reported.

The suspect is expected to be charged under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for self-administration of drugs.

The suspect will be brought to the Kuala Lumpur court complex on Friday morning to face his charges.

Earlier, it was reported that the suspect stole the vehicle after it was parked at the mall’s valet section. The victim came back after 30 minutes of shopping to find his car missing.

The keys were kept securely on the valet service counter.

The suspect was apprehended less than two hours after a report of its theft was lodged. The car was spotted near USJ1 Avenue in Subang Jaya.

The suspect tried to escape when approached by the cops only to be caught in the end.

