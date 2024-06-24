Tasek Gelugor MP referred to Dewan Rakyat rights and privileges committee

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat today approved a motion to refer Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan to the Rights and Privileges Committee over his statements that a court case against him could be dropped.

The motion, tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was approved by a majority voice vote.

Azalina said the motion to refer him to the committee was to determine whether the statements made by Wan Saifulruddin were misleading to the House and damaged the interests of the parties involved in the case.

She said that the committee could take any necessary evidence and thereafter, should make a recommendation for the consideration of the House.

Azalina said that on February 28 and March 21, Wan Saifulruddin had said that the charges against him in court could be dismissed and withdrawn as recorded in the Hansard Report on page 41 on Feb 28 and Hansard Report pages 38 and 39 on March 21.

“That this august House takes seriously the statements by the Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor which implicitly claimed that there are individuals purportedly acting on behalf of the government who can manipulate the dismissal or withdrawal of the charges against the Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor.

“That this act has shown the Member of Parliament for Tasek Gelugor has mentioned matters currently under judicial consideration and could be considered as damaging to the interests of the parties involved in the case,” she said.

When debating the motion, Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) said that although an MP has immunity to discuss any issue during a sitting, it should not be abused and must be done responsibly.

He added that the motion was not intended to punish the MP concerned but rather a fair process to determine if there was an element of sub judice in his debate.

“In that committee, it is not only members from this side (government), but also from the other side (opposition). I believe all those in the committee will give him ample opportunity to defend himself,” he said.

Meanwhile, at a press conference later, Wan Saifulruddin said that the motion proposing his referral to the Rights and Privileges Committee defective and should not have been debated.

Wan Saifulruddin is facing money laundering and corruption charges related to the Jana Wibawa Scheme.