Terengganu KPDN seizes 153 packets of cooking oil, dismisses shortage rumours

KUALA NERUS: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Terengganu seized 153 packets of one-kilogramme subsidised cooking oil during an

inspection at a shop in Kampung Banggol Tok Jiring yesterday afternoon.

Its director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia, stated that the inspection was conducted following public complaints regarding cooking oil shortage and prices in Kuala Terengganu.

“An inspection by four KPDN enforcement officers at 6 pm yesterday uncovered 153 kg of cooking oil valued at RM382.50 at a shop that did not have a valid license to sell the controlled item.

“This premises is also believed to have sold the cooking oil at RM2.80 per kg, exceeding the RM2.50 controlled price set by the ministry,“ he said in a statement today.

He also dismissed media reports regarding a crisis of subsidised cooking oil shortages in the state, saying the public can purchase the product at MADANI Sales, which are held regularly in all parliamentary and state assembly constituencies.

“KPDN would like to issue a strong warning that retailers are only allowed to limit the quantity of subsidised cooking oil purchases per individual, and not impose any other conditions, so that more consumers can benefit from the assistance provided by the government,“ he said.