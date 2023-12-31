Armizan - PADU to help gov’t identify eligible targeted subsidy recipients

PAPAR: The Central Database Hub (PADU), which will be launched this Tuesday, will enable the government to identify those who are truly eligible to receive targeted subsidies, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said PADU also allows the identification of subsidy recipients based on specific criteria, like the number of dependents, rather than solely relying on household income categories (B40, M40, or T20).

According to him, the effective identification process through PADU will also enable the government to ensure that the subsidies reach the intended target groups and are not misappropriated by irresponsible parties to gain profit.

“We want government subsidies, which this year alone amounted to RM81 billion, to be distributed fairly to those in need. The amount of this social assistance will be based on PADU data.

“Some people receive aid of RM300, bedridden patients receive assistance of RM500, is it fair or do we need to provide more? We will identify it through PADU...,” the Papar member of Parliament told reporters after attending the Fun Hike Keluarga Samat programme at Bukit Bendera here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch Padu on Jan 2, 2024. The system will be open for three months for Malaysian citizens to verify and update their socio-economic data.

Armizan urged the public to update their information and not wait until the very last minute to do so in order to ensure that no one is left out from getting government aid and the targeted subsidies reach the intended groups.

He said the government is committed to implementing a targeted subsidy policy that will include social assistance, the amount of which will be determined later.

He added that the targeted subsidy policy does not mean that the subsidy will be fully stopped, instead it involves reforms in the provision of both subsidies and social assistance to the people.–Bernama