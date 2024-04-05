MCMC improves facilities for Kampung Orang Asli Kerling residents

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has taken the initiative to conduct a proof of concept (POC) of Starlink, as an alternative to optical fibre, for the core connection to the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) tower in Kampung Orang Asli Kerling, Selangor.

MCMC said through the POC, the tower will be activated starting this Wednesday (May 8), by offering services from three major telecommunications companies, namely CelcomDigi, Maxis and U Mobile.

“This telecommunications service will facilitate the residents’ daily affairs for communication, education and other purposes,” it said in a statement today.

MCMC said the step was taken following the need for telecommunication services in the village.

It also said that the tower was completed last year, and is now in the process of connecting the fibre optic network to the tower before it can be activated, expected in the first quarter of next year.

According to MCMC, the activation of the tower will benefit more than 250 residents in the village.

It also said that MCMC State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya conducted a visit to see the progress of the implementation in the tower, yesterday.