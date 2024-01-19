MEF slams Fomema over unilateral fees hike

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) has lambasted Fomema Sdn Bhd for unilaterally increasing the fees for foreign worker medical examinations and their frequency without prior discussions with stakeholders.

MEF president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said: “MEF calls on the government to step in and discuss this matter with the relevant stakeholders. We also demand that Fomema immediately suspend the increase in fees and frequency of medical examinations.

“With about two million foreign workers in the country, employers have to fork out some RM414 million annually in fees for medical examinations,“ he said, adding that there has been no announcement by the government on the changes.

He said employers of foreign workers only learnt about the matter after visiting Fomema’s website.

“On its website, Fomema announced that with effect from Dec 16, 2023, foreign workers will have to undergo a medical examination annually.

“Previously, they only had to have an annual medical examination for the first three years, after which the next one would be seven years later.

“The medical examination requirement was subsequently changed to every alternate year. But now, Fomema has changed it again and is compelling foreign workers to have medical examinations every year they are in the country.”

Syed Hussain said Fomema had also unilaterally increased its charges by between 10% and 14%.

He added that the increase in fees and frequency of medical examinations for foreign workers was decided and implemented solely by Fomema, which is the only company given the licence to conduct such medical examinations.

He said before the announcement on the increase in fees, Fomema charged RM190 for male and RM207 for female workers, which covered screening for HIV, Hepatitis B, syphilis, pregnancy test and the presence of opiates and cannabis traces.

He said the fees have been increased to RM207 for male and RM217 for female workers, with the examinations including additional tests for filariasis (roundworm), Hepatitis C and methamphetamine abuse as required by the government.

Attempts to reach Fomema for comment were unsuccessful.