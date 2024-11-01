Mobile phone accessories shop worker accused of killing employer

IPOH: A mobile phone accessories shop worker was accused in the Magistrate’s Court here today of killing his employer last week.

Yap Kok Ming, 54, only nodded in understanding and no confession was recorded when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He is accused of killing Lee Siew Lean, 49, at a mobile phone accessories shop in Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu here between 10 am and noon on Jan 4.

The charges are according to Section 302 of the Penal Code which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment for the minimum of 30 years but not more than 40 years, and if not sentenced to death, shall be punished with a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

The court fixed March 6 for case remention pending the autopsy report.

Deputy public prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

On Jan 4, the owner of a mobile phone accessories shop was reported dead, believed to have been stabbed to death with a sharp object by an employee as a result of a disagreement regarding financial problems in front of a convenience store in Taman Rasi Jaya.

The woman’s (owner) boyfriend, 42, also suffered injuries in the incident and was rushed to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital to receive treatment while the suspect, who also suffered injuries, was successfully arrested by the police.–Bernama