GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry has conducted checks at two kopitiams at Lebuh Carnavon on March 17 following a sign that recently went viral.

The sign allegedly informed its customers that “Each table will be charged RM2 if no single drink ordered.”

According to New Straits Times, ministry’s Penang director S. Jegan said that the checks showed both eateries were operating as usual and both kopitiams displayed the prices of food and drinks.

He also added that the RM2 charges were no longer imposed on customers who did not purchase drinks and the notices were no longer up.

“They took note of the matter after the viral posting,” said Jegan before stating that the owners explained the reason behind the sign was because many tourists and customers came to the kopitiams only to seek shelter before heading to their next destination.

“There were also local customers who spent a long time, resulting in no tables for the new customers.”

Jegan said no action was taken as both eateries abide by the regulations by putting up prices of items on sale.

