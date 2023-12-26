Power tariff adjustment: 99% of domestic consumers in Kulim Hi-Tech Park not affected

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 5,159 or 99 per cent of domestic consumers in the Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah (KHTP) are not affected by the latest electricity tariff adjustment and will receive government subsidies for the Jan 1 to June 30, 2024 period, according to the Energy Commission (ST).

ST, in a statement today, said the government on Dec 13 this year agreed that the electricity tariff adjustment under the Imbalance Cost Pass-Through (ICPT) mechanism be implemented based on retargeting of subsidies for NUR Power Sdn Bhd consumers in KHTP for that period.

“Based on this retargeting of subsidies, the government also decided that the surcharge cost of RM0.73 million be borne using the Electricity Industry Fund to minimise the impact of ICPT surcharge throughout this implementation period,” the statement said.

With the ICPT implementation, no surcharge is imposed on domestic consumers (N1 tariff) with monthly electricity consumption of 1,500 kilowatt-hours (kWj) and below.

Domestic consumers (N1 tariff) with electricity consumption exceeding 1,500 kWj will be imposed a surcharge of 6.50 sen/kWj, while non-domestic consumers will have to pay a surcharge of 6.50 sen/kWj.

ICPT refers to a mechanism under the Incentive-Based Regulation (IBR), which allows fuel costs to be adjusted every six months based on fluctuations in global fuel prices. -Bernama