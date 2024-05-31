Senior customs officer charged with not handing over pangolin scales to Perhilitan

SHAH ALAM: A senior Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) officer was charged at the Sessions Court here today for not handing over seized pangolin scales to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) in 2019.

Ahmad Hilmi Ghazali, 51, pleaded not guilty to the charges under Section 403 of the Penal Code read to him in front of Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

He is alleged to have instructed a senior Customs assistant superintendent to dispose of the scales of a pangolin of the Genus Manis SPP species, which were seized items, from the Enforcement Sore of the North Klang Port Marine Base between September and December 2019 even though he knew that they needed to be handed over to Perhilitan as the managing authorities appointed under Section 6(1) of the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 ​​​​​.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Azreen Wan Zaid suggested bail to be set between RM30,000 and RM50,000 with the condition that the accused hand over his passport and report in to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office for the duration of the case, as the value of the case items could reach several million on the black market.

Ahmad Hilmi’s counsel, Nor Azri Mohd Arif requested that the court impose a non-punitive bail as the accused had high commitments and was supporting two wives and four young children.

The court subsequently set bail at RM20,000 with one surety and the condition that the accused would need to report in at the Penang MACC office monthly and not contact or disturb any prosecution witness.

Case mention was set for July 12.