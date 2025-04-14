1,089 policemen to be on duty during President Xi’s state visit

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,089 policemen have been assigned duties in conjunction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit to Malaysia starting tomorrow.

Kuala Lumpur Police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said most of them were from Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent headquarters (IPK), assisted by those from Bukit Aman.

He said the assignment involved various units of the police force, including the Internal Security and Public Order Department (JKDNKA) and the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT).

“One of the main assignments is to ensure security around the hotel where the president will be staying, and the roads (to be used by the president’s entourage) will also be fully closed for a certain period, at least 30 to 40 minutes.”

He said this to reporters after the handover of duties ceremony between former Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob and his successor Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad here today.

Rusdi said the KL Police is fully prepared to receive the most high-profile foreign head of state’s visit to the country, thus recording important history in bilateral relations.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said that a total of 17 routes have been identified for temporary closures lasting between 30 and 45 minutes, between Tuesday and Thursday, depending on the movement of the Chinese delegation.

He said that among the routes that will be closed tomorrow are Lebuh KLIA, ELITE Expressway, Putrajaya Ring Road, Putrajaya-Dengkil Highway, Persiaran Selatan, Lebuh Gemilang, and Jalan P5.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was also reported to have participated in the police aerial surveillance to ensure the highest level of security for President Xi’s state visit.

