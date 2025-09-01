KOTA BHARU: A total of 115 new development projects for Kelantan have been approved under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Fifth Rolling Plan (RP5) this year, said Kelantan State Development Action Council, joint chairman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

He said the approval brings the total number of development projects in the state to 467, with an estimated overall cost of RM25.7 billion.

“Key projects among the new approvals include Phase 1 earthworks for the construction of the Women and Children’s Hospital (Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital), water treatment plants, and water supply systems in Kota Bharu, Machang, and Gua Musang.

“These development initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of the people by reducing the urban-rural development gap, addressing regional disparities, and working towards eradicating hardcore poverty,“ he said during a press conference after delivering his New Year address at a special meeting of the Kelantan State Development Action Council here today.

Nik Nazmi, who is also the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, said Kelantan recorded RM2.4 billion in development expenditure under the Fourth Rolling Plan (RP4) of 12MP in 2024, out of an approved allocation of RM2.8 billion.

“Alhamdulillah, of the 454 approved projects, several have been completed, including the expansion and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (Phase 1), the construction of Bachok Hospital, and the establishment of new buildings for the District Police Headquarters and Jeli Community College,“ he said.

He further highlighted that several high-impact projects were initiated last year. These include facilities for the 2028 Malaysia Games, the Palekbang Bridge, the Integrated River Basin Development and Kota Bharu Flood Mitigation Plan, as well as the upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport to international standards, which is expected to be completed this year.

“These achievements reflect commendable progress, and we anticipate even better performance this year as more development projects commence,“ he added.

Also present were Kelantan State Development director Jasri Kasim and Kelantan police chief Datuk ohd Yusoff Mamat.