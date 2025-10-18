1,500 pupils continue lessons via PdPR after storm damages school

KUALA LANGAT: All 1,500 pupils of Sekolah Rendah Agama Kampung Medan in Telok Panglima Garang have continued their studies through the home-based teaching and learning method.

This follows severe damage to the school building caused by a storm on Wednesday.

Selangor Islamic Affairs and Innovation Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah said the measure was implemented to ensure the safety of the school community.

It also facilitates cleaning and repair work on the damaged school building.

He confirmed that the Selangor Islamic Religious Department granted a two-week leave to students following the recent storm.

However, 200 Year Five students are expected to attend school next Thursday.

They are scheduled to sit for the Quran and Fardhu Ain Class Assessment Test.

Mohammad Fahmi assured that suitable classes will be arranged to accommodate this examination.

He visited the school today accompanied by the school management and JAIS officers.

They spent nearly an hour assessing the damage and collecting information for follow-up assistance.

Mohammad Fahmi noted that the surau within the school compound requires a complete rebuild.

The front classrooms have sustained significant roof damage.

The wiring should ideally be replaced along with the furniture to prevent any untoward incidents.

The other two blocks sustained only ceiling damage.

The Public Works Department will carry out a thorough inspection of the wiring system.

This is necessary due to the risk of electric shocks or water leaks during rainfall.

Mohammad Fahmi said JAIS has also provided 18,000 ringgit in aid through the Selangor Muslim Charity Fund.

This financial support goes to the Parent-Teacher Association of SRA Kampung Medan.

It will support affected students and the school’s development efforts.

Halal International Selangor contributed 1,300 ringgit to each of the 13 pupils who were injured in the incident.

In the 4.15 pm incident, six schools, a hall, and more than 40 houses were reportedly damaged. – Bernama