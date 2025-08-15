20 RAMD military exercises in Sungai Nakat from Aug 26 to Sept 2

MIRI: The 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (20 RAMD) from Sri Miri Camp will hold three major military exercises in Sungai Nakat, Bakong.

The first exercise, Pasak Bumi Exercise (EPB) Series 2/2025, runs from August 26 to September 2 with 170 officers and personnel.

This drill follows the Counter-Insurgency Warfare (CIW) concept, featuring a 40-kilometre tactical navigation movement over 10 days.

Activities include base establishment, communications handling, immediate action drills, ambushes, and assaults on enemy camps.

The second exercise, MALBRU SETIA Exercise Series 17/2025, involves collaboration with the Royal Brunei Land Force from September 11 to 16.

The third drill, Mertak Bersatu Exercise Series 15/2025, will take place in Kota Belud, Sabah.

These exercises adopt the CIW concept, engaging 300 officers and personnel over six days.

“These drills test leadership, teamwork, and readiness while improving mental and physical fitness,” said the 20 RAMD statement.

For inquiries, contact Major Muhammad Yunos at 012-4114122. - Bernama