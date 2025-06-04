219 homes damaged in Putra Heights gas explosion, 220 deemed safe

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 219 homes were confirmed to have suffered damage following the recent gas pipeline explosion and fire in Putra Heights, while another 220 houses in the area have been declared safe and unaffected.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the figures were based on the final physical assessment conducted by the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, utility companies and local authorities.

The inspection covered 439 homes located within a 325-metre radius of the explosion site.

“Of the affected houses, 87 suffered major damage of more than 20 per cent, while 132 sustained minor damage of less than 20 per cent,” he told a press conference at the Putra Heights Incident Control Post near here today.

Hussein added that owners of houses with less than 20 per cent damage are now allowed to begin repair works. A list of these homes will be distributed to the respective owners.

He said as of today, 154 homes have been declared safe for reoccupation, including 24 houses in Kampung Kuala Sungai Baru.

Meanwhile, Subang Jaya mayor Datuk Amirul Azizan Abd Rahim, speaking in the same press conference, confirmed that the city council had received reports from residents via the Complaint Management System regarding excavation work near the incident site.

He said the authorities had investigated the site where the excavation work was being carried out and confirmed that the work had the necessary permits from the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) and Petronas, and was in compliance with all required procedures.

The Petronas gas pipeline fire, which broke out at 8.10 am on Tuesday, saw flames reaching over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000°C. It took nearly eight hours to fully extinguish the blaze.

