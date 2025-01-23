KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 31 registered cooperatives in the Federal Territories were listed among the top 100 cooperatives in the country last year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a Facebook post tonight, she said this achievement highlighted the significant potential of cooperatives as drivers of local community economic development.

She noted that there were 1,171 registered cooperatives in the Federal Territories, comprising 2.39 million members.

“I would like to provide the opportunity to any cooperative in the Federal Territories to establish strategic collaborations, particularly in implementing the Usaha Jaya Insan Programme (PUJI).

“Cooperatives are an important platform to improve the economic standing of members, especially those in need of support. God willing, this effort will be further explored to ensure the economy of the people in the Federal Territories can be enhanced and strengthened,” she said.

Earlier, Dr Zaliha received a courtesy visit from a delegation of the Federal Territories Malaysian Cooperative Societies Commission. Discussions focused on efforts to strengthen and empower cooperatives in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.