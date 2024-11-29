IPOH: A total of 47 initiatives, or 17.2 per cent of the 273 projects under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan, have been fully implemented, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said 174 projects, or 63.8 per cent, were in the implementation phase, with another 52 projects, or 19 per cent, in the planning phase as the plan entered its second year of execution.

“The state government, through the State Economic Planning Unit, will conduct a mid-term review of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan to reassess its direction and implementation.

“This includes evaluating the key performance indicators for each agenda, district specialisation, and flagship under the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan, so that we can enhance the state’s sustainability, build a prosperous society, and position Perak as a progressive and competitive state,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

Saarani (BN-Kota Tampan) said this in response to a question from Datuk Sharul Zaman Yahya (BN-Rungkup), who wanted to know about the overall achievement of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 Plan, which has entered its second year.

Earlier, Saarani officiated the launch of the Perak State Assembly Official Portal at the lobby of the state assembly building before the session began, with state assembly speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid and his deputy Jenny Choy Tsi Jen also in attendance.