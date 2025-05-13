PETALING JAYA: The death of a male elephant calf struck by a lorry on May 11 has drawn fresh attention to the worsening human-elephant conflict in Malaysia, with three roadkill cases recorded so far this year alone, the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES) confirmed.

“The death of this elephant calf has touched the hearts of many Malaysians. It is not just a tragic accident, but a reflection of the serious challenges in human-nature coexistence,” the ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Death of elephant calf sparks widespread public outrage

According to NRES, the incident marks the latest in a series of tragedies that reflect a broader issue: nearly 5,000 human-elephant conflict cases have been reported since 2020, resulting in an estimated RM39.4 million in damages.

“In the last five years, eight elephants have been killed by vehicles in peninsular Malaysia, including three this year alone,“ the statement read.

According to New Straits Times, Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the recent case highlights the urgent need to tackle habitat fragmentation and rising conflicts between humans and wildlife.

The ministry cited a 2016 study showing that elephant roaming areas had shrunk by 68% due to agriculture, infrastructure development, and land-use changes.

To mitigate further losses, the ministry has implemented multiple measures, including regular patrols along over 100km of affected routes, three electric fences, artificial salt licks, street lighting in high-risk areas, and the installation of 19 elephant crossing signs—among them LED-monitored signs and large billboards.

Additionally, public awareness efforts continue via education programmes, posters, and social media campaigns.

ALSO READ: Mother elephant allegedly continues to roam Jeli-Gerik road, searching for her deceased calf

A key feature of the Central Forest Spine initiative includes a RM26 million, 200m-long wildlife viaduct built in 2015 at KM157 along the Gerik–Jeli route.

Looking ahead, the government plans to develop ecological corridors, introduce mini-corridors within plantations, plant elephant-friendly food sources, expand lighting infrastructure and build a 10,000ha elephant sanctuary.

“Public awareness must be strengthened more broadly, because protecting elephants is not only a matter of conservation, but also of maintaining ecological balance and national heritage,” the ministry stressed.

In the latest accident, the elephant’s mother reportedly stayed beside her calf’s body and refused to leave until she was sedated and safely relocated.

ALSO READ: Set up ecological corridor to address human-elephant conflict - Nik Nazmi

Elephant calf buried; viral clip does not show same mother elephant - Perhilitan