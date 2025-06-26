AGC appeals Syed Saddiq’s acquittal in Armada funds case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has officially filed a notice of appeal against the Court of Appeal’s decision to acquit Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation, and money laundering charges linked to Armada funds.

The AGC confirmed the appeal in a statement today, emphasizing that the move follows a thorough review of the appellate court’s judgment delivered yesterday. The appeal process, it clarified, is a standard legal procedure allowing higher courts to reassess rulings and does not imply bias against any party.

“The appeal ensures legal issues from the Court of Appeal’s decision are conclusively resolved by the Federal Court, upholding justice and transparent governance,“ the statement read.

Yesterday, a three-judge panel comprising Justices Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, Datuk Azman Abdullah, and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin unanimously overturned Syed Saddiq’s conviction, citing insufficient evidence for the abetment and misappropriation charges. Justice Noorin also ruled the money laundering charge unsustainable.

In November 2023, the Kuala Lumpur High Court had sentenced Syed Saddiq to seven years’ jail, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine.