Ahmad Zahid shares four key steps for UMNO to reclaim Lumut in GE16

LUMUT: UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has laid out four critical conditions for the party to regain the Lumut parliamentary seat, along with the Pangkor and Pasir Panjang state seats in the 16th general election (GE16).

Speaking at the 2025 Lumut UMNO Division Delegates’ meeting, Ahmad Zahid stressed the importance of unity within the party and stronger collaboration with Barisan Nasional (BN) allies.

“Lumut UMNO and BN must stand together. Internal conflicts only weaken us, not the opposition,“ he said.

He urged members to abandon divisive practices, stating, “The culture of undermining leaders must end immediately.

Unity within Lumuit UMNO is non-negotiable for victory.” The event was attended by Perak UMNO liaison committee chairman Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and Lumut UMNO Division chief Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Ahmad Zahid acknowledged that UMNO cannot win alone and needs support from BN component parties like MIC and MCA.

“We must prove to our allies that UMNO has reformed,“ he added.

Another key factor is dominating social media. “The digital space is the new battleground. UMNO Youth and UMNO Puteri must lead in shaping the online narrative,“ he said.

Effective voter engagement through strategic content is crucial to rebuilding public trust.

He concluded with a firm warning: “GE16 is our final opportunity to reclaim these seats. We cannot afford to fail.” - Bernama