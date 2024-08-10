Ahmad Zahid told UMNO leaders not to disturb component parties in Unity Govt

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded UMNO leaders not to disturb component parties in the Unity Government.

The UMNO president said the statement made by the party’s Supreme Council member Nur Jazlan Mohamed urging Pakatan Harapan (PH) to publicly apologise to UMNO for decades of attacks on the party is a personal remark.

He said any statement made by UMNO leaders is considered personal unless it is made by the party chief.

“No need (for PH) to apologise. Don’t disturb the component parties in the Unity Government. We must respect one another.

“What is important is that we must maintain the current state and situation of the government. Do not create problems,“ he told reporters after today’s closing ceremony for the Rakan NADMA (National Disaster Management Agency) convention themed ‘Malaysia MADANI, Siaga Bencana’ here.

He was asked about the attacks launched by UMNO leadership towards the component parties in the Unity Government following UMNO and Barisan Nasional victories in the Sungai Bakap, Nenggiri and Mahkota by-elections.

Ahmad Zahid said he met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the leaders of component parties after the Cabinet meeting, adding that they agreed to set aside differences and foster better cooperation to face any eventualities, including by-elections and the General Election.