KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia yesterday extended its condolences to Azerbaijan following the tragic crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

The message of condolence was conveyed by Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu on behalf of the Malaysian government, during his visit to the Embassy of Azerbaijan here.

In a Facebook post, Mohamad expressed Malaysia’s grief and sympathy to the government and people of Azerbaijan, as well as to the families of the victims.

“The Government of Malaysia prays that the families of the victims will be granted strength and resilience in facing this difficult time.

“Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and friendship with Azerbaijan in addressing shared challenges at the international level,” he said.

The Azerbaijan Airlines plane carrying 67 passengers, which was en route from Baku to Grozny in the Chechen Republic, Russia, crashed near Aktau, located on the Caspian Sea coast..

Kazakhstan officials reported that 38 people were killed in the crash, while 29 survived.