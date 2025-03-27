PETALING JAYA: Low cost carrier AirAsia has confirmed that there was no engine fire on its flight AK128 as opposed to earlier reports.

In a statement today, the carrier confirmed that flight AK128, operating from Kuala Lumpur (KUL) to Shenzhen (SZX), performed a safe air return to KLIA Terminal 2 (KLIA T2) approximately two hours after takeoff due to a technical issue in one of the engines that triggered an abnormal indication.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the indication was due to a damaged duct causing hot air to be released, requiring the aircraft to return to the bay for rectification. It is expected to return to service on March 31.”

The airline said the pilots followed established procedures for this indication and requested a priority landing to ensure the safety of all guests and crew on board.

“The aircraft landed without incident at KLIA T2 at 12.06am. All 171 guests and six crew members disembarked and the guests were transferred to another aircraft, which departed at 3.46am.

“The replacement flight landed in Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport at 7.51am (today).

AirAsia Aviation Group deputy group CEO Datuk Capt. Chester Voo thanked Malaysia Airports, the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) team and relevant safety authorities for their swift response and cooperation.

“We also thank our guests on flight AK128 for their understanding and patience and ensured that a replacement flight was promptly arranged to connect them.

“Safety is always our top priority, and AirAsia remains steadfast in upholding the highest safety standards to ensure the well-being of our passengers and crew at all times,” he added.

