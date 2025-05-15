PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) thwarted an attempt by 64 foreign men to enter Malaysia without meeting the entry requirements during a regular monitoring operation at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, Sepang, yesterday.

In a statement today, AKPS said that during the operation, random checks were conducted on 330 foreign nationals from various countries, focusing on individuals exhibiting suspicious behaviour and those loitering around the arrival hall without proceeding directly to the immigration check counter.

It said that following checks, 57 Bangladeshis, five Indians and two Pakistanis were found not meeting the stipulated requirements to enter the country.

“Some of them were also detected using fraudulent tactics to mislead authorities, including the use of false documents such as invalid hotel bookings and return flight tickets that did not exist or were fabricated,“ according to the statement.

According to AKPS, the operation was carried out to ensure that security and border control are at the highest level.

“AKPS reiterates its commitment to continue strengthening efforts to ensure that the country’s sovereignty and border security are always protected from any elements of aggression, fraud or other threats,“ read the statement.