PETALING JAYA: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied allegations of double standards following a viral TikTok video which has sparked an online debate around the fairness of enforcement.

In a statement posted on its Facebook yesterday (Nov 14), DBKL clarified that the clamping taken by their enforcement team on November 11 around Jalan Telawi 1, 3, and 4, Bangsar, were based on clear and consistent SOPs, without any “special consideration” for anyone.

According to DBKL, a total of 13 vehicles were subjected to wheel clamping on the day of the operation.

“On that day, a total of 13 vehicles were subjected to wheel clamping, including a Perodua Bezza, as recorded by its owner.

“For those who may be unclear about the chronology, the notice and wheel clamping on the Bezza were issued at 1.09pm,, while the clamp was removed at 1.30pm on Jalan Telawi 4, near Q Bistro.”

DBKL went on to explain that the reason why other vehicles had “escaped” from being clamped was that their SOP states that wheel clamping cannot be applied to vehicles that have drivers inside.

Therefore, the owners of the vehicles with drivers inside were instructed to move their vehicles from the location.

“DBKL would like to emphasise that we uphold the principle of fairness without a “double standard.”

“All enforcement actions taken are transparent, firm, and aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of the city’s residents without prejudice.”

In the viral TikTok video, user, @thenshijin, recorded himself questioning DBKL officers for clamping his Perodua Bezza, while nearby luxury cars, also parked illegally, remained untouched.