A TikTok video capturing a Kuala Lumpur man’s frustration with alleged double standards by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has gone viral, sparking debate around fairness in enforcement.

The user, @thenshijin, recorded himself questioning DBKL officers for clamping his Perodua Bezza, while nearby luxury cars, also parked illegally, remained untouched.

In the video, @thenshijin expressed his frustration, asking, “Clamp Bezza but don’t clamp expensive cars. Explain this, DBKL?

For your information, we already paid our fee but where’s justice? Expensive car means I can break the rules, ah?”

The video quickly drew a flood of reactions, with netizens debating fairness in traffic enforcement.

While some users criticised @thenshijin’s response, one comment read, “U park, u pay lah... why point at others?”

To this, the TikTok user clarified, “The issue isn’t that I don’t want to pay. I did wrong, and I admit my mistake by paying. But others? Does the law not apply to them just because they drive an expensive car?”

When asked if DBKL provided any response to his questions, he replied, “They just kept quiet when I asked why they didn’t clamp the expensive car.”

Other netizens speculated possible reasons for DBKL’s actions, suggesting that certain luxury cars might have security features that make clamping more challenging.

“From what I know, luxury cars have a system on their wheels that makes clamping difficult. That’s why they’re only fined,” one comment suggested.

The TikTok user acknowledged this possibility, stating, “Oh, if that’s true, then fair enough. But when I asked them about it, they stayed silent. If they’re actually issuing fines, then that’s fair.”