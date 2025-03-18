PETALING JAYA: A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist at a traffic light in Kota Syah Bandar on March 15.

The incident, which was caught on video and circulated via MYNEWSHUB, shows the suspect exiting a Toyota Vellfire before striking the back of a 24-year-old motorcyclist who was waiting at the red light.

According to Sinar Harian, Melaka Tengah district police chief, assistant commissioner Christopher Patit, said the situation led the motorcyclist to get off his bike and push the man, sparking a commotion.

“Several nearby road users came to help the 24-year-old, and there was some shoving between them.

“However, the 25-year-old suspect then got back into his vehicle and drove away,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect was arrested at 3pm on Sunday in Kota Shahbandar but was later released on police bail due to health reasons.

The case is being investigated under Section 323/506 of the Penal Code for causing injury and criminal intimidation.