KUALA LUMPUR: The Labour Ordinance of Sarawak (Amendment) Bill 2024, passed in the Dewan Rakyat today, aims to ensure the rights of 1.46 million workers in the state are protected.

Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong described it as a historic amendment to the Labour Ordinance, which was last amended in 2005.

“This is the final piece of labour legislation we intend to complete this year,“ he told a press conference at the Parliament building.

He explained that the Ministry of Human Resources has completed eight major labour laws addressing issues such as wages, social security, workplace safety and health, trade union activities, and workers’ rights and protection.

The Bill seeks to improve maternity benefit by increasing the entitlement to maternity leave from 60 days to 98 days.

The Bill also introduces provisions for overtime pay, work on public holidays and rest days, applicable to employees earning below RM4,000 monthly, up from the previous threshold of RM2,001, as well as seven-day paternity leave.

The scope of the Ordinance has been expanded to cover all workers regardless of income or job type, the separation of sick leave and hospitalisation leave, and six mandatory public holidays, namely National Day, Labour Day, King’s Birthday, Yang Dipertua Negeri’s birthday, Malaysia Day, and Sarawak Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Union Network International-Malaysia Labour Centre (UNI-MLC) president Datuk Mohamed Shafie BP Mammal welcomed the amendment to the Bill, highlighting its potential benefits for Sarawak’s workers.

“UNI-MLC views this as the beginning of a new era, contributing to better outcomes for Sarawak’s workers and ensuring equal protections similar to those enjoyed by workers in Peninsular Malaysia,“ he said.

Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) president Datuk Dr Syed Hussain Syed Husman said that the amendment would enhance the competitiveness of Sarawak’s exports as businesses operate in a more sustainable economic environment.