Anwar relieved as Russia quake causes no major casualties

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed relief that no serious casualties or widespread damage were reported following the massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast.

In a Facebook post, Anwar commended the swift action of early-warning systems and emergency responders who moved quickly to protect lives. He said, “The massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast, among the strongest ever recorded, has been a cause for deep concern.”

Anwar added, “Like many, I watched the tsunami warnings across the Pacific with a heavy heart, knowing how much was at stake for communities from Kamchatka to Japan, Guam and beyond. My thoughts remain with all those who spent anxious hours waiting for news, and I hope the danger has passed for good.”

The earthquake, which struck at 11:24 am local time (2324 GMT Tuesday), registered a magnitude of 8.8 according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), making it the strongest globally since Japan’s Fukushima disaster in 2011. Russian authorities reported a slightly lower magnitude of 8.7.

Tsunami warnings were issued across the Pacific, including in Japan, the United States, and Mexico, but were later lifted or downgraded. No major damage was reported hours after the quake. - Bernama