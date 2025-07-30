Anwar’s leadership praised as Thailand-Cambodia peace talks gain global support

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unwavering commitment to resolving the Thailand-Cambodia conflict has drawn widespread international acclaim, reinforcing Malaysia’s reputation as a credible mediator.

The Anwar Ibrahim Club (AIC) highlighted how major global players, including the US, EU, China, and regional allies, have lauded Malaysia’s principled leadership under Anwar’s stewardship.

AIC president Datuk Md Yusop Harmain Shah noted that Anwar’s diplomatic success reflects Malaysia’s growing influence as a middle power.

“As the nation’s leader and ASEAN Chair, the Prime Minister not only succeeded in bringing the two neighbouring countries to the negotiating table but also demonstrated principled leadership in upholding diplomacy and humanitarian values,“ he said.

The breakthrough came during a special meeting in Putrajaya on July 28, where Thailand and Cambodia agreed to an unconditional ceasefire, defusing tensions that had flared since July 24.

Md Yusop attributed this outcome to Malaysia’s mature foreign policy, which prioritises truth and justice on the global stage.

AIC urged Malaysians to rally behind Anwar, emphasising that such leadership aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision.

“Leadership that carries a message of peace, champions justice and upholds humanitarian values — this is the face of Malaysia MADANI that makes the nation a source of pride to the world,“ Md Yusop added. - Bernama