Anwar: No toll hike for 10 highways in 2025, govt to absorb over RM500m

PETALING JAYA: The government has decided to postpone the toll rate hikes scheduled for this year involving 10 highways, despite such increases being part of previously signed concession agreements.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the decision was made to avoid burdening the people and ensure they continue to enjoy the current toll rates.

“According to the projections, toll rates were supposed to go up this year based on past agreements. These are old promises between private concessionaires and previous administrations.

“However, we have agreed that there will be no toll increase this year. The government will bear more than RM500 million in compensation to ensure toll rates remain unchanged,” he added.

Among the highways involved are the Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB), and KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX).

