Anwar vows to stay as PM, focuses on national development

BAYAN LEPAS (Penang): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today affirmed that he will not resign as demanded by certain quarters, as long as he has not committed any wrongdoing or abused his power.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said he is firm on this and would continue to focus on fulfilling his mandate to develop the people and the nation.

“Insya-Allah, I will not step down. If I had stolen public funds and people demand my resignation, then fine. But I did not steal anyone’s money. I’ve been Prime Minister for nearly three years now, and I ask — where have we awarded projects through direct negotiation? All must go through the tender process.

“Use Parliament. Criticise if you must. If the opposition has the numbers, they can table a motion — that’s the proper way. Persuade any MP to support you. If I lose, I will step down gracefully. That’s the peaceful way,” he said.

He was speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Teluk Kumbar Kompleks MADANI near here today, which was also attended by Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow and Penang Island City Council (MBPP) Mayor Datuk A. Rajendran.

The Prime Minister, who is on a one-day working visit to Penang , said the MADANI government under his leadership is working tirelessly to develop the nation, including addressing the rising cost of living.

He noted that various initiatives are being implemented, including raising the minimum wage, providing assistance to poor padi farmers, expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, increasing affordable housing for the B40 group, and raising civil servants’ salaries.

Acknowledging that not all issues can be resolved within just three years of leading the government, Anwar said the administration is doing its utmost to support the people while pushing forward Malaysia’s development.

At the event, Anwar also announced an additional allocation of RM5 million for the development of Penang’s Barat Daya district this year. - Bernama