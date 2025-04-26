TAPAH: Although faced with the challenge of caring for her three autistic children, single mother Suzana Ilias was steadfast in her responsibilities by bringing all three of them to cast their votes in the Ayer Kuning state assembly by-election at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bidor here today.

According to Suzana, 53, this is the second time her children Muhammad Khir Khairul Nizam, 29, Nur Fatimah, 28, and Nur Ashikin, 25, have exercised their voting rights, the first being for the 15th General Election (GE15) in 2022.

“This time (going to vote) was more challenging as I had to single-handedly manage the three of them. Previously, my late husband helped, but after he passed away last year, I now have to manage everything alone.

“Although two of my children can take care of themselves, one (Nur Fatimah) still needs to be closely monitored. She is somewhat afraid of crowded places, which is why I always hug her,“ she told Bernama.

Suzana said that although her children belong to the category of persons with disabilities (PWD), they still have the right to choose their leaders.

“If people talk to them, they can understand. I taught them a little about the voting process, so the rest is up to them to make their own choices,“ said Suzana, who is unemployed and resides in Rumah Awam Tiga, Bidor here.