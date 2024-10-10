PETALING JAYA: Former police commando, Azilah Hadri who was convicted for the murder of Mongolian national Altantuya Shaaribuu had his death penalty commuted to a 40-year jail term, today.

The decision comes after a three-member review panel chaired by Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat accepted Azilah’s application for a commutation of his sentence to an imprisonment term.

Other members of the bench include Court of Appeal President Tan Sri Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan.

Additionally, Azilah, 48, was also ordered to be given the mandatory minimum 12 strokes of the rotan.

His case was brought under the Revision of the Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023, which gives judges the option of imposing a jail term instead of capital punishment in murder cases.

READ MORE: Altantuya’s father wants Azilah’s death sentence to be commuted to imprisonment

During the proceedings, Azilah’s lawyer J.Kuldeep Kumar disclosed to the court that Altantuya’s father Setev Shaariibuu has submitted a letter requesting for the death sentence for Azilah, to be commuted to imprisonment.

Kuldeep also read the letter to the court in which Shaariibuu Setev stated that his request stemmed from a deep respect for Mongolians’ humanity.

He said Shaariibuu has said in his letter that it was crucial to recognise that the United Nations declares the sanctity of life, emphasising that all beings on this planet have a right to existence.

Kuldeep said Shaariibuu also asked that his request be conveyed to Sirul Azhar Umar and his lawyer, the court, the prosecutor’s office and the government.

He said Shaariibuu had asked for the honour of the virtues of humanity and to uphold truthful expression in every nation.

In his letter, Shaariibuu also urged prompt resolution to the civil suit that was filed against Azilah, Sirul, Abdul Razak and the government, which he said has been pending for many years.

This is the first case in which a deceased person’s family member has supported a prisoner’s review application.

Azilah, 48, was convicted in 2009, along with Sirul Azhar, 53, a former corporal for murdering Altantuya, which took place at Mukim Bukit Raja in Shah Alam between 10pm on October 19 and 1am the following day in 2006.

The Shah Alam High Court sentenced both men to death.

Sirul Azhar did not show up in court in 2015 when the Federal Court confirmed the death penalty. He is believed to be in Aus