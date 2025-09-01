Bangladeshi man charged with offering bribe to police officer

SHAH ALAM: A Bangladeshi man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to bribing a police officer last week.

Salah Uddin, 34, is charged with offering a bribe of RM3,900 to a police Inspector as an incentive not to take legal action against his younger brother for alleged theft at the Kuala Selangor Police Station in Kuala Selangor last Jan 1.

The charge, under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud did not allow Salah Uddin, represented by lawyer N. Moganeysha, bail and set Feb 12 for mention.

Prosecuting officers from MACC Mohd Alimi Mustapha and Mohd Arif Asyraf Khairi appeared for the prosecution.