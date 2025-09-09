Bersatu PM candidate nominated himself: Insider

PETALING JAYA: The push to name Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Bersatu’s candidate for the 11th Prime Minister is said to have originated from the Pagoh MP himself, according to a party insider.

The source claimed Muhyiddin is determined to return as prime minister, believing he is best positioned to lead if PN manages to form the government after the 16th General Election.

“The nomination came directly from Tan Sri. He worked with party secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali to put his name forward, even though it was unnecessary,” the source told theSun.

The insider added that Muhyiddin and Azmin are relying on each other for political survival, despite no longer being seen as the preferred choices among leaders of other PN component parties.

“Following the announcement, several PAS leaders expressed dissatisfaction, pointing out that the decision was made without consulting PN partners. They stressed there was no immediate need to name a prime ministerial candidate.

“What the coalition should be focusing on is winning the election and increasing its representation in Parliament. That is the priority, for both Bersatu and PN.”

At Bersatu’s annual general assembly last weekend, Muhyiddin, who is both party president and PN chairman, was formally endorsed as Bersatu’s choice for prime minister.

Azmin later released a statement on Facebook saying the decision had been unanimous.

However, senior PAS leaders, including deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and election director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor voiced concerns, describing the move as premature.

At the same time, speculation has emerged that as many as 120 Bersatu division leaders have signed a statutory declaration urging Muhyiddin to step aside and pass the party’s leadership to his successor. Most are believed to be backing deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, despite his public pledge of loyalty to Muhyiddin.

When contacted, Bersatu supreme council member Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal said he was not among the signatories and could not comment on the contents of the alleged declaration.

However, he confirmed attending a meeting of Bersatu division chiefs organised by Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan before the assembly.

“At that meeting, the aim was to reassure division chiefs, most of whom were worried about how certain motions at the general assembly could affect Bersatu and PN.

“That was why we gathered. There was no attempt to overthrow anyone.”