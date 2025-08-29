Bogus fireman from Kapar station scams victims via TikTok and eateries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department has issued a public alert regarding a man fraudulently posing as a firefighter to solicit money from victims.

Director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail confirmed the suspect contacts individuals through TikTok while falsely identifying himself as an officer stationed at Kapar Fire and Rescue Station.

“To convince the victim, the suspect claims to be found at Kapar BBP and several individuals had contacted the station to look for him after being tricked,” he stated.

The imposter has additionally targeted a restaurant popular among firefighters in Kapar by requesting loans and providing a personal QR code for payments.

“In addition, the suspect is also alleged to have contacted four eateries to make fake food orders by posing as a member of the Kapar BPP,” Wan Md Razali added.

Authorities have officially registered a police report today to address these deceptive activities. – Bernama