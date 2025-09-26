Boy on ventilator after hammer attack by uncle in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A seven-year-old boy is fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit after his uncle attacked him with a hammer in Jelawat, Bachok.

Muhammad Ammar Muhammad Badrul is on a ventilator at Hospital Pakar Universiti Sains Malaysia due to persistent bleeding in his head.

His father, Muhammad Badrul Remli, publicly pleaded for prayers for his eldest son’s recovery.

“Seeking your kindness to pray for my eldest child to have all matters facilitated,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Muhammad Badrul received a call from his sister, the suspect’s wife, informing him of the attack at 4.30 pm yesterday.

He found his son covered in blood and lying in a small room upon arriving at the scene.

The doctor described Muhammad Ammar’s condition as 50-50, indicating a critical state.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was found dead near Pantai Melawi, Bachok, yesterday.

Police discovered him hanging from a casuarina tree about three kilometres from the shop house.

Authorities have arrested a 36-year-old woman, the child’s aunt, to assist with the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001. – Bernama