Budget 2025: RM560 million allocation to enhance country’s border control timely, say analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM560 million allocation in Budget 2025 to enhance border security has been described as timely, given the current situation.

Crime analyst Shahul Hamid Abdul Rahim noted that the announcement was eagerly awaited by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA), the sole authority managing the country’s entry points, as it will significantly improve the agency’s operational efficiency.

“The inclusion of drone technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the allocation is a crucial step toward tackling the smuggling of illicit goods, such as drugs and firearms, which frequently occurs in border regions and entry points,” he said.

Shahul Hamid also emphasised the need for enforcement agencies at entry points to adopt body cameras, to reduce the risk of corruption, and enhance the reputation of the country’s security forces.

Commenting on the RM2.1 billion allocation for constructing new police stations, he said it is critical to upgrade outdated stations, especially in light of the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station, in Johor, on May 17.

“The security features of the new police stations must be enhanced, not only to protect the personnel, but also their families, who reside in staff quarters within the compound,” he said.

In Budget 2025, presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, it was announced that the Home Ministry will receive an allocation of RM19.5 billion, an increase of RM500 million compared to 2024.

The Defence Ministry will receive RM21.2 billion, marking a RM1.4 billion increase compared with the previous year.

Meanwhile, defence analyst Dr Noor Nirwandy Mat Noordin highlighted that the allocation for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), which includes a Multi-Purpose Mission Ship, two New Generation Patrol Vessels, and the upgrade of six vessels under Phase 2 of the Ship Life Extension Programme, signals the government’s commitment to safeguarding national borders.

“The government’s focus on sovereignty and territorial integrity, especially concerning disputes in the South China Sea, will strengthen national border security,” he said.

Noor Nirwandy also stated that the National Service Training Programme 3.0 (PLKN 3.0), which will be launched as a pilot project, with a new concept and an allocation of RM50 million, is expected to cultivate a security mindset among the younger generation and raise awareness about security issues in the country.

Another defence analyst Dr Azmi Hassan assured the public that there is no cause for concern regarding a lack of sudden increases in allocations for issues related to the South China Sea, such as the procurement of Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) assets.

“Besides the government’s focus on diplomatic measures to address South China Sea issues, funds can be directed toward various other initiatives, especially border security, particularly since the MCBA has just been established,” he said.

Azmi also noted that the increased allocations for both the Home Ministry and the Defence Ministry, compared with last year, demonstrate the government’s recognition of the critical roles these ministries play in addressing current challenges.

“In fact, when the allocations for these two ministries are combined, they represent the highest funding received, surpassing that of the Education Ministry and the Health Ministry,” he added.