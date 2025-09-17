CAAM to establish regulatory framework for low-altitude economy sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will establish a regulatory framework for the low-altitude economic sector to support its development and ensure safety.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that this framework is essential for pioneering the new sector, which aligns with the government’s economic mission.

“The low-altitude economy is a new field that we need to pioneer because it is also very relevant to our economic development and aligns with the government’s mission and vision,“ he said at a press conference after launching CAAM’s new corporate identity.

Loke emphasised that clear regulations are crucial for any new aviation industry to successfully take off and operate.

The low-altitude economy involves economic activities using airspace at low altitudes for various purposes.

It includes the use of aerial vehicles like drones and aircraft for delivery services, air taxis, drone light shows, and rapid emergency response services.

Loke further explained that CAAM will avoid over-regulating the sector to encourage industry growth and market entry.

“If we over-regulate too much, it will be difficult for any industry player to enter the market,“ he said.

The minister also announced that CAAM will review existing processes and regulations to improve efficiency and reduce bureaucracy in civil aviation.

He noted that outdated regulations need periodic review and amendments to stay current and effective.

New appointments to the CAAM management team will be made gradually to ensure only the most qualified candidates are selected.

This includes filling the position of deputy chief executive officer for economics with a competent individual.

CAAM unveiled its new logo and corporate identity today, reflecting its expanded role as the sole aviation regulator.

The authority now oversees economic, competition, and consumer protection functions following its merger with the Malaysian Aviation Commission on 1 August. – Bernama