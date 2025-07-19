Call for dialysis nurse certification to enhance Malaysia healthcare

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has been urged to establish a specialised Dialysis Nurse certification to strengthen Malaysia’s healthcare workforce and enhance patient care. Tunku Datuk Yaacob Khyra, Chairman of the Maaedicare Charitable Foundation, proposed the initiative during the foundation’s annual fundraiser, *An Enchanted Evening – A Gala for Giving 2025*.

Yaacob suggested a two-month training programme to equip nurses with dialysis-specific skills, which could lead to higher salaries compared to general nursing roles. “This certification would recognise their specialised role and improve retention,“ he said. He also noted that Renal Nurses, who undergo six months of advanced training, could then focus on more complex procedures, optimising their expertise.

The issue of trained Renal Nurses leaving Malaysia for better opportunities abroad was also highlighted. “A tiered training structure would reduce financial losses from staff turnover,“ Yaacob added. The event, attended by Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, raised RM600,000.

Funds will support kidney care at 11 dialysis centres, upgrade cardiac diagnostic facilities, and expand free health screenings at Klinik Amal Percuma clinics. Since 1994, Maaedicare has subsidised dialysis for over 32,000 patients and expanded cardiac and screening services for underserved communities. - Bernama