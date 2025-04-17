China appreciates Malaysia’s role and contribution in promoting ASEAN-China cooperation

PUTRAJAYA: China has expressed high appreciation for Malaysia’s important role in promoting ASEAN-China cooperation and its contribution to the ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations, including as country coordinator.

According to a joint statement between Malaysia and China issued on Thursday following the conclusion of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s three-day state visit here, both sides highly commended ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations.

They reiterated their commitment to jointly implement the Joint Statement of the ASEAN-China Special Summit, commemorating the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations.

The joint statement said China firmly supports Malaysia’s chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025.

“The two sides reaffirmed the principles, shared values, and norms enshrined in the ASEAN Charter, the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), while upholding ASEAN Centrality, supporting ASEAN in strengthening ASEAN-led mechanism in promoting an open and inclusive regional architecture, that is peaceful, stable and conducive for regional development, growth and prosperity,” it added.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’, reflecting on the country’s aspiration to build a united and prosperous ASEAN.

On the South China Sea, Malaysia and China stated that they will work together with other ASEAN countries to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety.

Both countries also look forward to the conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) in 2026 and to building the South China Sea into sea of peace, friendship, and prosperity.

Malaysia and China emphasised the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability in area, agreeing to resolve disputes by peaceful means, consultations, and negotiations in accordance with the universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They also stressed the need for all parties to exercise self-restraint in the conduct of activities, and to avoid actions that would complicate or escalate tensions in the South China Sea.

“Both sides recognised that the involvement of parties not directly concerned could be counter-productive,” the joint statement read.

It said Malaysia and China recognised that maritime cooperation is an important component of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between China and Malaysia.

“Both sides highly appreciated the progress made in the official launch of the Bilateral Dialogue on the Management of Maritime Issues in the South China Sea, and look forward to keeping close communication and coordination to foster more highlights of maritime cooperation,” it added.

The two sides also emphasised the importance of upholding regional peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, the need to avoid actions that may jeopardise regional security, and the shared commitment to maintaining an open and inclusive regional architecture.

“In line with the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), the two countries agreed to support the efforts to preserve Southeast Asia as a region free from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction, while contributing to global efforts on disarmament, non-proliferation and peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the statement said.