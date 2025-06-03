PETALING JAYA: With the current rising costs of raw food items that force Ramadan bazaar vendors to increase their prices, certain vendors have decided to maintain their prices for the sake of their customers.

‘Ayam golek’ seller operating at the Tanjong Karang Ramadan Bazaar in Selangor said he maintains his pricing per chicken at RM23 to help alleviate customers’ financial burdens.

According to Sinar Harian, Mohamad Faizal Sarwani said he prioritises “high and continuous demand”, as quoted, for his ‘ayam golek’ to make a profit.

“Everyday I target selling as many as 80 ‘ayam golek’. There are no issues regarding the price of raw chicken, but the supply is limited,” he was quoted as saying.

In George Town, Penang, a honey roasted chicken seller said she could not bring herself to raise the price of her chicken sold at the Bayan Baru Ramadan Bazaar. She feels that charging RM34 is already too high.

Fatin Munirah Mohd Ismail added that her current price set is “expensive enough”, as quoted, despite the high capital costs to make the chicken.

ALSO READ: “Shocked to see prices now” - M’sians question skyrocketing prices and food quality at Ramadan bazaar

“This price is still the same as last Ramadan, RM34 for a chicken, which is already too high. I can’t bring myself to raise the price any further, I feel sorry for the customers,” the 37-year-old was quoted as saying.

Another seller in Setiu, Terengganu did not raise her cendol price even though her business was affected by the santan price hike from RM12 to RM17.

Nor Fazidah Yusof, 39, maintained her original price of RM5, worried she may lose customers if she hikes the price of cendol to another RM1 or RM2 – on top of her other competitors offering cheaper beverage options.

“This cendol drink is still in demand because we have maintained the same quantity and its delicious, high-quality taste.

“One packet of cendol is enough for two people, and the price hasn’t increased. So, many people are still buying it because the price remains the same,” Nor Fazidah was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: Food items sold in TTDI Ramadan bazaar see price hike due to high cost of ingredients

Another Ramadan bazaar seller in Kota Bharu, Kelantan has maintained the price of his beef “martabak” at RM4 for the past two years.

Dzulkifli Mohd Tahir, operating at the Stadium Sultan Muhammad IV Ramadan bazaar, said he is willing to reduce his profit margin and rely on sales at a large-scale, making sure his customers can enjoy his food at a reasonable price.

“Costs are rising. Eggs used to be RM12 per tray, but now they’re RM13.50.

“Even the rental fee has increased from RM580 to RM1,750 for a corner lot, but I still sell at the old price because I believe that if we have the intention to give, our sustenance will come from other ways,” he was quoted as saying.

According to Dzulkifli, he can sell up to 100 martabak daily, raking in profit even though it is less compared to before.

“Alhamdulillah, even though the profit margin is small, there are still many customers, and sales are increasing,“ he was also quoted as saying.

Realising the ever-growing challenges when running a business, he always makes sure to take care of his workers’ welfare by paying their salaries, starting from RM1,700, and contributing to their Employer’s Provident Fund (EPF).