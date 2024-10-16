Close cooperation in TVET, halal industry strengthens Malaysia-Philippine ties - DPM Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Close cooperation in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector and the halal industry will strengthen the strategic ties between Malaysia and the Philippines, while bringing significant benefits to both countries, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that during his meeting with the Philippine’s Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) today, both sides are optimistic about exploring the potential of TVET and the halal industry in the republic.

“They also agreed that TVET education is crucial to ensuring that the younger generation, as well as the existing workforce, are equipped with skills relevant to the current job market needs.

“In addition to nurturing new talent, TVET can also aid in the reskilling and upskilling of the workforce, thus becoming a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

“The meeting opens opportunities for Malaysia and the Philippines to share best practices, enhance curriculum standards, and mutually recognise academic qualifications. Through the exchange of expertise and joint training programmes, we can improve people’s skills and seize new opportunities in the global market,” he said in a Facebook post today.

