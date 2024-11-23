Company director loses over RM1m to scammers

JOHOR BAHRU: A company director lost over RM1 million after being scammed by an individual claiming to be “Inspector Harun”.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the 37-year-old director lodged a report yesterday, stating that she received a call on Oct 31 from a courier company claiming a package for her contained a cheque book and a bank token.

“After denying any knowledge of the package, she was transferred to one “Inspector Harun”, who told her that her Visa card had been used in a fraud and money laundering case.

“The victim was instructed to transfer RM1,140,320 to another account for investigation by Bank Negara,” he said in a statement today.

He said that fearing legal consequences, the woman complied with the request.

In KUANTAN, a retiree lost RM260,950 after being deceived by a phone scam syndicate posing as officers from the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) and the police.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 61-year-old woman received a call in September from someone pretending to be an NSRC officer, claiming she was involved in online gambling and money laundering.

The call was then transferred to a fake police officer, who told her a warrant had been issued for her arrest due to RM1.18 million in her bank account.

On Oct 27, she was instructed to transfer RM120,000 from her Tabung Haji savings to her own bank account and place her ATM card and PIN at a specified location for a supposed investigation by the National Audit Department.

She realised she had been scammed when RM260,950, including her savings, was withdrawn.