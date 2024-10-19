Construction of WCE benefits Melaka - Melaka CM

MELAKA: The construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) from Banting to Gelang Patah that was announced during the MADANI Budget 2025, will benefit Melaka, its chief minister, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said.

He said this was because the highway would be an alternative route for motorists to get to Melaka besides the North South Expressway.

“The state government is confident that the allocation channelled through the Budget 2025 will be able to empower Melaka’s economic growth and help plan for a more progressive development for the people in this state.

“The allocation will also serve as a commitment for the state government to draft various initiatives, including welfare aid, to structure development and plan more inclusive programmes,” he said in a statement today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had announced several people-centric developments in Melaka, including a storied U-turn and a direct U-turn from Pulau Gadong Intersection to Taman Cheng Perdana Intersection in Melaka Tengah, the construction of Pasar Besar Melaka Sentral and a new police station for Tanjung Minyak during the tabling of the MADANI Budget 2025 in Dewan Rakyat here today.

Meanwhile, Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said two projects announced in the Budget 2025 for the state would bring comfort to the people.

The projects are the construction of a road connecting Jalan Pesisir Pantai to Kuala Sanglang, the upgrade of Jalan Persiaran Wawasan, Kangar from two to four lanes and the construction of a new block at the Wang Kelian Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security Complex.

“I also welcome allocations to upgrade towns at the border, especially those at the South Thailand border, and hope that they will be expedited,” he added.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari described the increased allocations for the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) initiatives next year as a decision that will greatly benefit the people.

He said alongside increased cost of living aid, the budget places significant emphasis on education and healthcare, two critical areas for the well-being of the rakyat, demonstrating the MADANI government’s commitment to these sectors.

Amirudin also expressed his gratitude for the announcement of several flood mitigation projects, including Phase 2 of the Sungai Damansara project, which is expected to resolve flooding issues in Section 13 in Shah Alam.

“It’s timely for us (the state government and the people) to receive these much-needed boosts for such programmes,” he told reporters after attending the Selangor State Sports Awards ceremony in Shah Alam tonight.

Under Budget 2025, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also announced plans to expand Port Klang in line with the aspiration to become one of the world’s top 10 ports.

Road expansions will also take place along the Pulau Indah Ring Road and Klang North Port, besides the implementation of the Sungai Langat 2 Flood mitigation plan.