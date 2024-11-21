PETALING JAYA: The northern beach front areas of Penang island will face water cuts on November 28 affecting approximately 37,000 consumers.

According to a statement posted by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) via its Facebook page, the water disruption will begin at 10pm on November 28 (Thursday) all the way to 12pm on November 29 (Friday).

PBAPP said this was due to a 900mm sluice valve at one of the Batu Ferringhi water treatment plant inlet pipelines that had malfunctioned.

“The broken valve has been operational since 2001 when the water treatment plant began operating.

“At the same time, PBAPP will be servicing the high-voltage switchgear and a transformer. TNB personnel will be on-site to perform preventative maintenance work,” said PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan

The state water company highlighted that those affected will be consumers from the following areas: Bagan Jermal, Tanjung Pinang, Batu Ferringhi, Tanjung Tokong, Mount Erskine, Teluk Bahang and Tanjung Bungah.

Consumers have been advised to store water for overnight usage and the following morning until water supply services are normalised.