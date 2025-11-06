KUALA LUMPUR: The public, particularly high-risk groups, are recommended to get the latest Covid-19 vaccine, which has been adapted to current variants, to ensure more effective protection.

Family medicine specialist and Medical Mythbusters Malaysia vice-president Dr Megat Mohamad Amirul Amzar Megat Hashim said that, although many Malaysians have been vaccinated, earlier doses may no longer offer adequate protection against the latest circulating variant.

“Therefore, it is important to get vaccinations that are tailored to the current variant.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also continues to recommend that high-risk individuals keep their vaccination status up to date, particularly those who are planning to travel, attend large gatherings, or live with elderly people or individuals with weakened immune systems,” he said in a statement, today.

According to the MOH, over 11,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported since January, serving as a clear reminder that the public should not become complacent, even though the figure remains below the official alert threshold.

Commenting further, Dr Megat said that individuals who have been vaccinated are more likely to recover faster, avoid hospitalisation, and reduce the risk of developing post-Covid-19 complications, including ‘long Covid’.

He also emphasised the importance of early screening, urging those who feel unwell, or experience symptoms such as sore throat, fatigue, fever, body aches, or stomach upset, which could be early indicators of Covid-19 infection, to get tested promptly.

“If someone feels unwell and belongs to a high-risk group, getting tested is not only about protecting oneself, but also about safeguarding family members and the wider community,” he said.

“We now have access to treatments that can prevent complications, but their effectiveness depends on early intervention.

Dr Megat explained that timely testing and vaccination not only benefit individuals, but also help curb the spread of the virus within families and communities, as most severe cases often begin with mild symptoms that may go unnoticed.

“This responsibility is no longer just personal, it is directly tied to our collective duty to protect our loved ones,” he said.

“By getting tested early and staying up to date with vaccinations, we also help ease the burden on the national healthcare system, and shield those who are most vulnerable.

He also encouraged the public to use the MySejahtera application to check their eligibility for booster doses, and to conveniently book vaccination appointments.

For more information on Covid-19 symptoms, vaccinations, or to locate the nearest testing centre, the public is advised to refer to the MySejahtera app, or consult a healthcare professional.